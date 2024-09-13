Assistance should reach to every flood victim: CM Naidu

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday told the officials to ensure that the flood assistance being extended by the state government should reach every victim.
Naidu reviewed the flood relief being extended to the flood-affected even as the state government is getting ready to come to the rescue of every victim who suffered losses in this unprecedented calamity. The Chief Minister is very particular that the enumeration of the flood-affected should be conducted properly and the assistance should reach the last affected person.
The people are expressing happiness over the relief measures being taken up in the affected areas, the Chief Minister said and added that the list of the victims be drawn up scientifically, particularly with respect to payment of compensation. If the assessment of damage is complete soon the assistance will be provided to the victims by September 17, the Chief Minister said.
The officials explained in detail the procedure of the enumeration of flood-victims while the state government is planning to announce assistance not only to those whose houses are totally submerged but also to those who are staying in the first floor of the buildings.
The state government is planning two-way assistance, one to those who are staying on the first floor but suffered losses of domestic articles and the second for those who are staying on the second floor.
Some amount will also be paid to those whose two-wheelers got damaged in the floods and new houses will be built to those whose houses got completely damaged. The state government is estimating that at least 2,13,456 housing units are totally submerged while thousands of two-wheelers, cars and autos too got damaged for which proper compensation will be paid.
