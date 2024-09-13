Assistance should reach to every flood victim: CM Naidu

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday told the officials to ensure that the flood assistance being extended by the state government should reach every victim.

Naidu reviewed the flood relief being extended to the flood-affected even as the state government is getting ready to come to the rescue of every victim who suffered losses in this unprecedented calamity. The Chief Minister is very particular that the enumeration of the flood-affected should be conducted properly and the assistance should reach the last affected person.

The people are expressing happiness over the relief measures being taken up in the affected areas, the Chief Minister said and added that the list of the victims be drawn up scientifically, particularly with respect to payment of compensation. If the assessment of damage is complete soon the assistance will be provided to the victims by September 17, the Chief Minister said.