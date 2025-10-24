<p>Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, at least 20 persons are feared dead after a moving bus caught fire on the Kurnool highway in the early hours of Friday., October 24. The bus was completely gutted in flames, resulting in a heavy loss of life.</p><p>The mishap occurred near Chinnatekur village in Kallur mandal, close to Ullindakonda Cross, about 20 kilometres from Kurnool town. The fire reportedly broke out around 3:30 a.m. in the front portion of the Bengaluru–Hyderabad bound Kaveri Travels bus and quickly spread throughout the vehicle. As the blaze intensified, 12 passengers managed to break open the emergency exit and escape with minor injuries. The injured were rushed to Kurnool Government Hospital for treatment.</p><p>According to preliminary findings, the mishap is said to have taken place after a bike collided with the bus. The bike is reported to have went and hit the diesel tank of the bus that ignited sparks, resulting in the fire. </p>.<p>Local police and fire department officials swiftly reached the spot and launched rescue and recovery operations. Witnesses said some locals and passersby tried to douse the flames before fire tenders arrived, but the bus was already engulfed when rescuers reached the scene.</p><p>Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire and working to confirm the exact number of casualties. The incident occurred amid heavy rainfall in the area, further complicating rescue efforts.</p>