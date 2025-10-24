Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

At least 20 feared dead in horrific bus fire mishap on Kurnool highway

The mishap occurred near Chinnatekur village in Kallur mandal, close to Ullindakonda Cross, about 20 kilometres from Kurnool town.
Last Updated : 24 October 2025, 01:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2025, 01:30 IST
India NewsTelanganaBus accident

Follow us on :

Follow Us