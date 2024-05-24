Cambodia job scam: Trafficked Telugu youth tortured, not given food for days for 'under performance' in cyber fraud

“In our preliminary interactions with those who returned today we understood that each of them paid around Rs 1.5 lakh to a local agent for a data entry job and went to Cambodia. Once in Cambodia, these young individuals found themselves compelled to participate in cyber scams in India, such as the Fed X scam and the stock market frauds. They were also given targets. They would not receive food if they underperformed for several days in a row. They had to starve or eat only one meal a day. If their performance was commendable, they received a daily meal and occasionally even attended parties,” Vizag city police commissioner Ravi Shankar Ayyanar said on Friday that underperformers sometimes face punishments such as confinement to dark rooms and beatings with a baseball bat.

They receive training to handle specialized cybercrimes against Indian citizens, including FedEx scams, stock market scams, task game scams, and various other types.

Police a few days ago arrested the local agents Chukka Rajesh Vijay Kumar, Mannena Gnaneswara Rao, and Sabbavarapu Kondala Rao, who had recruited local youth. These agents provided the names of the youths who arrived in Cambodia.

For a year, traffickers from Vizag and the surrounding area forced around 115 youth to commit cybercrime by putting them under duress.

The Indian embassy in Cambodia took to X to inform us that the first batch of 60 Indian nationals rescued by the embassy from fraudulent employers have now returned home.

“Always committed to helping Indians abroad. The first batch of 60 Indian nationals rescued by the Indian Embassy in Cambodia from fraudulent employers returned home. Thank the Cambodian authorities for their support,” said the Indian Embassy in Cambodia on X.