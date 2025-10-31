Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Chittoor Mayor, husband murder case: Andhra court hands out death penalty for 5 people

The court pronounced the death penalty to the accused in 2015.
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 08:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2025, 08:34 IST
India NewsCrimeAndhra PradeshMayorCourtDEATH PENALTYChittoor

Follow us on :

Follow Us