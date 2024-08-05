CM Naidu wants collectors' meet to lay foundation for Andhra Pradesh's development

Regretting that the very brand Andhra Pradesh has been hit very badly with the inefficient policies of the previous government, the Chief Minister stressed the need to restore the very label of the state. He told the meeting that the IAS officers should make ground-level visits quite frequently and respond to the appeals of the people from a human angle.

"There is every need that the officers should accord proper importance to the advice being given by the local Ministers and MLAs and implement their ideas," he told the District Collectors. He also wanted the bureaucrats to properly counter the fake propaganda being resorted to by certain elements to defame the government with some vested interest.

The bureaucrats and the Heads of various Departments (HoDs) should counter in a suitable manner the mispropaganda through their social media accounts and disseminate information which is useful for the public, the Chief Minister said. The Collectors are told to formulate a vision document at the district-level too, the Chief Minister said and wanted the change to be visible in the coming 100 days.

Terming the Monday's District Collectors conference as a historic one, Naidu recalled that since 1995 he has been giving clear directions to the Collectors at such conferences. "I am confident that Monday's conference is going to rewrite history. The decisions that we are going to take should pave a better way for the future generations," he added.

Before 1995 when the economic reforms were not introduced, the growth rate was merely three per cent in the country but after the reforms came into force the nation witnessed capital growth, the Chief Minister said and expressed the hope that by 2047 India is going to be the number one economy in the entire world. "I am confident that by 2029 the State will emerge as the third largest economy as our State has historical advantages," he said.

The best eco system was introduced in the combined state and even in the residual Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Minister said and added that those who came to power later totally destroyed the whole system. Maintaining that India has the highest per capita income in the whole world, he regretted that the state had witnessed several problems in the past five years.

Naidu expressed happiness that the people have given a historic verdict to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Government in the last elections. "There are now various kinds of issues to rebuild the state, including various financial problems. We all can understand how the administration was in the past five years as not even a single conference of the District Collectors was organised in this period," he pointed out.