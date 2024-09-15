Home
Dalit woman tied to tree, assaulted for son's inter-caste marriage

The girl's family, who belong to the BC community, had disapproved of her marriage to the Dalit boy.
SNV Sudhir
Last Updated : 15 September 2024, 01:02 IST

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a Dalit woman was allegedly tied to a tree and thrashed as her son had married a girl from another caste, in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

The girl's family, who belong to the BC community, had disapproved of her marriage to the Dalit boy. 

According to reports, the son of K Govindamma, a resident of Kalakunta village of Pedda Kadubur Mandal in Kurnool district, had married a girl from a different caste in the same village.

Govindamma, along with the newly married couple, left the village, anticipating backlash from the girl's family. After staying out of the village for almost six months, Govindamma returned to Kalakunta a few days ago.

Upon learning of her arrival, the girl's family members and other relatives stormed to Govindamma's house late on Thursday evening and dragged her onto the road. Later, they tied her to a tree and thrashed her.

They also attempted to marry her off to a mentally unsound man. The others in the village alerted the police, who promptly arrived and saved the woman. The incident came to light only on Saturday.

Police have registered a case. 

Published 15 September 2024, 01:02 IST
