<p>Tirupati: A devotee from Guntur on Wednesday donated Rs 1 crore to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ttd">TTD</a>'s Sri Venkateswara Vidyadan Trust, which supports educational initiatives.</p>.<p>Lavu Rattaiah, a devotee from Guntur, handed over the demand draft to TTD Chairman B R Naidu at Tirumala.</p>.<p>"Rattaiah, a devotee from Guntur, donated Rs 1 crore to the TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Vidyadan Trust," a press release from the temple body said.</p>.<p>The trust supports education for underprivileged students by providing scholarships and financial assistance to promote learning, values, and social upliftment, it added.</p>.<p>Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is the official custodian of the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, one of the richest Hindu shrines in the world. </p>