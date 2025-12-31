Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Devotee from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur donates Rs 1 crore to TTD's Sri Venkateswara Vidyadan Trust

Lavu Rattaiah, a devotee from Guntur, handed over the demand draft to TTD Chairman B R Naidu at Tirumala.
Last Updated : 31 December 2025, 13:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 December 2025, 13:17 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshTTD

Follow us on :

Follow Us