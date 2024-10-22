Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Five killed in bus, autorickshaw collision in Andhra Pradesh

According to police, four persons travelling in the autorickshaw died on the spot, while another person succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 05:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2024, 05:02 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshAccident

Follow us on :

Follow Us