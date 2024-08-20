Food poisoning in Andhra: Children's shelter home had no permit to operate

Hyderabad: The incident in Andhra Pradesh, where three tribal children died due to suspected food contamination on Monday at a pastor's shelter home in Anakapalli district, has revealed shocking details. While the condition of three more children continues to be critical, it has emerged that the pastor, Mukkudupalli Kiran Kumar, was running the shelter home without obtaining any necessary permissions from the concerned authorities. Earlier reports had said that four children died in the incident.

He reportedly went to the surrounding tribal areas and asked the parents to send their children to his shelter home, promising to send them to school. The shelter home operated with inadequate facilities and lacked basic amenities. He only owned a license to run a trust, not a shelter home. There are around 87 children living in the shelter. The police have now arrested the pastor.

Anakapalli SP, M Deepika said that Kiran has been arrested, and the shelter home, Parisudhathma Agnisthuthi Aradhana Trust, located in Kailasapatnam, Kotavuratl Mandal of Anakapalli, was seized. Police identified that on Saturday, children in the shelter home had eaten samosas and chicken biryani. The leftover food from an event was brought to them, and shortly after eating it, children experienced vomiting and diarrhoea, leading to severe distress.