Former Andhra CID chef Sanjay surrenders before ACB court in Vijayawada

Sanjay oversaw several high-profile cases, including the AP Skill Development scam, in which the then-opposition leader and TDP supremo, N Chandrababu Naidu, was arrested in September 2023.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 13:17 IST
Published 26 August 2025, 13:17 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshAndhra Pradesh High CourtACB

