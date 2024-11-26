Home
Former CID officer arrested in Raghurama Krishna Raju custodial torture case in Andhra

The Supreme Court rejected Paul's request for anticipatory bail on Monday. On Tuesday, he appeared before Ongole police for questioning, after which he was taken into custody.
SNV Sudhir
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 16:18 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 16:18 IST
