Former CID officer arrested in Raghurama Krishna Raju custodial torture case in Andhra

<p>Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh police on Tuesday took former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cid">CID </a>ASP Vijay Paul into custody in connection with the case of custodial torture and attempt to murder of former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ysrcp">YSRCP </a>MP and current deputy speaker of the state assembly, K Raghurama Krishna Raju.</p><p>Vijay Paul was booked for attempted murder along with former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and two senior IPS officers, PV Sunil Kumar and PSR Anjaneyulu. </p><p>The Supreme Court rejected Paul's request for anticipatory bail on Monday. On Tuesday, he appeared before Ongole police for questioning, after which he was taken into custody.</p>.Andhra Pradesh mulls scrapping Adani power deal amid US 'bribery' indictment.<p>In July police registered an FIR based on the complaint lodged by Raghurama Krishna Raju, alleging custodial torture during his arrest in 2021 by these senior police officials at the behest of Jagan.</p><p>In May 2021, CID filed a case against Raghurama Raju, who was then an MP representing the ruling party, the YSRCP, and arrested him. He was arrested on the sedition charges. </p><p>YSRCP alleged that Raju made daily inflammatory and violence-inciting statements while being an MP. At that time, he filed a petition in the AP High Court claiming custodial violence.</p><p>Police launched an investigation and questioned Paul multiple times before arresting him. </p>