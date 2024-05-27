Four of a family killed in road accident in Andhra Pradesh

Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh): Four people were killed and one injured when their car dashed into a truck on the national highway in Krishna district on Monday morning, police said.

The accident took place near Kodurupadu village, they said.

Five members of a family belonging to Tamil Nadu were travelling in a car from Kovvuru of West Godavari district heading towards their home state.

According to police, Swaminathan, who was on the wheel crashed into a stationary truck on the national highway, leading to an accident. He, along with his three children, Rakesh, Radha Priya and Gopi, died on the spot.