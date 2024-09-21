Home
Jagan Mohan Reddy ignorant of Hindu rituals, traditions, customs: BJP leader L Dinakar

Dinakar made these comments in the context of Reddy’s delayed reaction to allegations that famous Tirupati laddu prasadam was desecrated during the previous YSRCP regime.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 September 2024, 06:31 IST

Amaravati: BJP leader L Dinakar on Saturday alleged that YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is ignorant of Hindu rituals, traditions and customs.

Dinakar made these comments in the context of Reddy’s delayed reaction to allegations that famous Tirupati laddu prasadam was desecrated during the previous YSRCP regime.

“Reddy doesn't have the knowledge about systems in the governance and the society other than looting the public exchequer and tarnishing the Hindu rituals, traditions and customs,” Dinakar said in a press release.

The former CM called BJP leaders as those with half knowledge instead of replying to the alleged adulteration of the laddus, he added.

Published 21 September 2024, 06:31 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsAndhra PradeshJagan Mohan Reddy

