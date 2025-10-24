<p>Kurnool: For many passengers killed in a fire in the ill-fated private bus in this district on Friday, death struck without a warning.</p>.<p>Several passengers were fast asleep and died without even realizing what was happening when the Bengaluru-bound bus caught fire around 3 AM after an accident involving a motor bike, leaving 20 dead on the spot. Most victims were charred beyond recognition.</p>.<p>The blaze completely gutted the sleeper bus, reducing it to a metal skeleton.</p>.<p>There were some techies onboard when the accident happened and the survivors recalled the tense moments leading to their miraculous escape, even while suffering broken limbs and other minor injuries.</p>.<p>The private bus from Hyderabad to Bengaluru caught fire after colliding with a two-wheeler.</p>.BMTC bus, 2-wheeler collide in Bengaluru; 18-year-old pillion rider run over.<p>Only a few, jolted awake by the flames, managed to break the windows and escape through the emergency exit.</p>.<p>Nellore-based S Harika said she was asleep and "when I woke up I saw fire engulfing the bus which spread within seconds." "The rear door was broken by a passenger for escaping and we all jumped out from it and I suffered a minor injury on the forehead," she told PTI.</p>.<p>An IT employee, Harika is now under observation in a hospital. She stated her condition was fine.</p>.<p>Harika said that she works for an IT company in Chennai, Tamil Nadu and is a native of Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh.</p>.<p>She was travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru for some personal work.</p>.<p>Surya, a survivor who lives in Hyderabad said that around 2:45 am the fire engulfed the bus.</p>.<p>He said that he was heading to Bengaluru for a job interview at a top IT firm on Saturday.</p>.<p>"My legs are fractured because I jumped from over 15 feet height. The doctor said I will be fine soon," he told PTI.</p>.<p>There were a couple of IT professionals with him on the bus, Surya added.</p>.<p>"Me and Naveen (IT employee), one of the passengers that I had a conversation with, also jumped out from the bus and is now beside me in the hospital. I don't think I will be able to give an interview in this situation. The local authorities are arranging a vehicle for our way back home along with a police official to ensure safety," Surya said.</p>.<p>Some passengers escaped by breaking the nearest window and jumping out of the burning bus.</p>.<p>"The loud noise woke me up instantly. There was a lot of smoke in the bus," a passenger who was undergoing treatment for minor injuries said.</p>.<p>According to Kurnool District Collector A Siri, a total of 41 people, including the driver, were in the bus. Of the 41 onboard, 21 have been traced.</p>.<p>Those who escaped the accident are stable and out of danger, she said.</p>.<p>Many passengers could not escape the tragedy as it occurred during the night when they were asleep, she said.</p>.<p>She said the bus door did not open immediately as some wires got cut which increased the severity of the tragedy.</p>.<p>Most of the passengers belonged to Hyderabad, Siri added.</p>