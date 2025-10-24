<p>New Delhi: India and the US are "very near" to concluding the proposed bilateral trade agreement as both the sides are converging on most of the issues, an official said on Friday.</p><p>The official said that the two countries are sorting out the language of the agreement.</p><p>"We are very near as far as deal is concerned," the official said, adding that not much differences are there now for resolution.</p>.India won't rush into trade deals, rejects restrictive conditions: Trade Minister Piyush Goyal.<p>Talks are progressing on the agreement and no new issues are acting as hurdle in the negotiations. "We are converging on most of the issues," the official added.</p><p>Five rounds of talks have been completed so far for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement between the US and India.</p>