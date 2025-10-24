Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India, US 'very near' to a trade deal: Official

Talks are progressing on the agreement and no new issues are acting as hurdle in the negotiations.
Last Updated : 24 October 2025, 11:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2025, 11:37 IST
India NewsIndia-USTrade deal

Follow us on :

Follow Us