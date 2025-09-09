<p>Hyderabad: Health authorities have confirmed melioidosis in a patient from Turakapalem village in Andhra Pradesh, marking the first laboratory confirmation of the bacterial infection amid a spate of mysterious deaths that have claimed 23 lives since July.</p><p>Guntur Collector S Nagalakshmi confirmed the infection in a 46-year-old man receiving treatment at Guntur Government General Hospital's special ward. The diagnosis was established after fluid collected from his knee tested positive for the disease. Officials report his condition remains stable with no immediate danger.</p><p>The grim mortality toll reveals a disturbing pattern of 10 deaths in July, 10 in August, and three in early September. This unusual death rate in a small community of just 1,200 residents prompted state authorities to declare a health emergency in Turakpalem on September 3 and launch a comprehensive investigation.</p>.Weather change: Fever cases surge, few confirm for dengue in Mysuru.<p>Most victims predominantly men with an average age of 55 initially presented with fever symptoms before rapidly deteriorating and succumbing to organ failure within days. While health officials had initially suspected melioidosis, a bacterial infection caused by Burkholderia pseudomallei, laboratory confirmation now validates these concerns.</p><p>Authorities have mobilized extensive resources to contain the outbreak and investigate its source. Special medical camps with expert teams are operating in Turakapalem, while comprehensive sanitation programmes have been implemented across the village. The cleanup effort has covered streets, surrounding areas, and all 68 water tanks in the community.</p><p>Essential services are being maintained with food and safe water provided to every household. As part of the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) survey, health workers are conducting door-to-door assessments covering 41 health parameters to create comprehensive health profiles for all villagers.</p><p>Research teams from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) have visited Turakapalem to collect water samples for testing, seeking to identify potential sources of contamination.</p><p>A specialized 'core team' has been established to coordinate the medical response, comprising medical professionals from Mangalagiri AIIMS, the Principal of Guntur Government Medical College, the GGH Superintendent, and senior officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.</p><p>Additionally, a team of experts from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), operating under the supervision of an IAS officer from the Central Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has visited the village to provide technical expertise.</p>