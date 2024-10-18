Much to learn from PM Modi, including persistence, hard work: Andhra CM Naidu

<p>Hyderabad: TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/n-chandrababu-naidu">N Chandrababu Naidu</a> asked his party leaders to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi and learn fom his persistence and hard work.</p><p>Talking at a meeting of TDP MPs, MLAs, MLCs, party in-charges and other senior leaders on Friday at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri, Naidu said, “There is much to learn from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly his persistence and hard work. Though Modi has become the Prime Minister for three consecutive terms, he is now thinking of the upcoming polls, and he takes all decisions keeping in mind only the welfare of the people.”</p><p>He further added that Modi's hard work and discipline are the reasons behind his success and that he always ensures that no leader in the party makes any kind of mistakes.</p><p>"We have played a very crucial role in national politics and emerged as a strong outfit. When the country was in deep crisis, the TDP played a key role to bring the nation out of the mess," Naidu said in the meeting, also providing his party party members with a roadmap on several issues. The TDP supremo told the party leaders to move ahead after reviewing their functioning on the welfare measures initiated in the past 125 days.</p>.Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu calls for suggestions to achieve GSDP of $2.4 trillion by 2047.<p>Since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is in power both at the Centre and in the State, the Chief Minister said that efforts should be made to fulfill the aspirations of the people besides maintaining close coordination among the alliance partners. The party activists have suffered a lot in the past five years and made several sacrifices to stand by the party, the TDP supremo said. He opined that the previous government completely damaged all existing systems causing total destruction to the state.</p><p>"Even the Central funds have been diverted and no auditing was done in any wing of the government. As we are asking for Central funds now, the Union Government is seeking utilisation certificates (UCs). The Rs 990 crore funds due for panchayats have been diverted resulting in a loss of Rs 1200 crore, which was due to the state," Naidu regretted and said that since the present government has cleared the Rs 990 crore dues, the state will soon be getting the funds amounting to Rs 1200 crore which are meant for panchayats.</p><p>The people are well aware of these facts and thus gave a historic verdict to the TDP-led NDA in the recent elections, the TDP supremo said. It is not for the first time that the TDP is coming to power, he said and stated that it had come to power only within nine months of formation of the party. The TDP played a constructive role in national politics by sharing power with the National Front and the United Front, he said.</p><p>"This apart, without seeking any kind of posts in the Vajpayee government we worked hard for the progress of the nation. The TDP is a party with total credibility and always strived hard only for the well-being of the nation and the state. Either for a leader or for a political outfit, it takes quite a lot of time to get credibility, but at the same time it takes just a little time to lose it - bei it for me or for any one of you. Thus, let us all work to fulfill the people's aspirations," Naidu remarked.</p><p>Including following political re-engineering in the recent elections, the NDA has given top priority to Backward Classes (BCs), he said and added that the communities which never had any kind of representation in the Assembly have now been allotted seats. Maintaining that even if an activist of the NDA makes any kind of mistake, the blame is passed on to the Chief Minister, he said that whether the party leaders do something good or bad, it finally reflects on the state government.</p><p>The process to fulfill the promise made to the voters during the election time that 16,347 teacher posts will be filled through the DSC has begun and it will be completed by December, the Chief Minister said. "Almost 70 per cent of the grievances belong to land issues and thus we have annulled the Land Titling Act. The revised pensions, too, are being paid and we are going to provide employment to the youth as per their skills," Naidu added.</p><p>Besides ordering for an inquiry into the liquor scam that took place in the previous regime, the State Government has brought in a new liquor policy, he said, adding that a new sand policy has been already adopted as well. Stating how the flood situation in Vijayawada was tackled efficiently, he said that Rs 450 crore donations were received by just giving a phone call to some people.</p>