Naidu launches 15 new industrial projects to create 8,480 jobs in Sri City

At a round table conference, the CEOs congratulated him on his resounding victory in the Assembly Elections and conveyed their enthusiasm for his new term, expressing confidence in the implementation of industry-friendly policies under his leadership.

In response, the Chief Minister remarked, "It's always a pleasure to interact with CEOs who play a crucial role in job creation and economic growth. By driving industrial success, they contribute to the economy, help the government run welfare schemes, and contribute to the overall development of the state."

Stating Andhra Pradesh has always been at the forefront of industrial development, the Chief Minister said "With our strategic location, skilled workforce, and proactive governance, Andhra Pradesh is the ideal destination for industries. Since 2015, we've been ranked No. 1 in Ease of Doing Business, but it's time now to focus on the 'Speed of Doing Business' to truly elevate our industrial landscape."

The Chief Minister acknowledging past challenges, noting that the previous administration had neglected investments and left behind significant issues such as pending industrial incentives, infrastructure gaps, and irrational policies that hindered growth, assured the industry stakeholders that his government will address all their issues, rationalise taxes, and create a new industry-friendly policy. “Let us work together to bring down the cost of production, and create an integrated logistics and infrastructure network to make Andhra Pradesh a global industrial hub” he said.

Naidu emphasized that AP aims to become a leader in product-perfect manufacturing, ensuring zero poverty, and promoting Telugu entrepreneurs globally. He asked the industry stakeholders to participate in achieving this goal.