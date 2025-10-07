<p>Guntur: A newly married man was allegedly murdered by his brother-in-law here, who opposed the marriage solemnised just 13 days ago, police said.</p>.<p>According to police, the deceased, K Ganesh, had recently married Keerthi Veeranjaneya Devi against the wishes of her brother, Durga Rao, who reportedly has several criminal cases pending against him.</p>.Car driver held for stabbing four over speeding in Bengaluru.<p>“Ganesh was murdered by Rao, who had opposed their marriage that was solemnised just 13 days ago,” a senior police official told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>Police said Rao, along with two associates, followed Ganesh while he was travelling from his hometown to Guntur. Midway, they allegedly stabbed him to death.</p>.<p>Ganesh sustained multiple stab wounds and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.</p>.<p>A case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.</p>