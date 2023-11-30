Nirmala Sitharaman participates in 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' in Andhra Pradesh

Gorantla (AP): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday took part in the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' at Gorantla in Sri Sathyasai district and interacted with beneficiaries of various welfare schemes of the Centre.

'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' is a nation-wide outreach programme to create awareness among people about central government schemes and ensure that the benefits reached them.

After addressing the beneficiaries of the schemes, Sitharaman handed over a gas stove and an LPG cylinder to a beneficiary under PM Ujwala Yojana Scheme. She also handed over a cheque of Rs 2 crore from the State Bank of India (SBI) to a women's Self-help Group (SHG) from Gorantla Gram Panchayat.

Later, the Union Finance Minister visited various stalls on schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, PM Ujjwala Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana and others, said a post on X by Sitharaman's office.