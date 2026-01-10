<p>Hyderabad: Five days after a blowout at Well Mori-5 in Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema region, the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) successfully established well control and completed the capping operation on Saturday.</p><p>The incident erupted on January 5 during service operations by PEC contractor M/s Deep Industries Limited. ONGC activated its in-house crisis management framework, deploying specialized manpower and equipment for rapid, safe containment.</p>.Gas leak intensity drops on third day at ONGC site in Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema.<p>The gas leak triggered a massive fire, sparking panic as ONGC staff fled the drilling rig. Nearby paddy crops ignited from the spreading flames. Authorities fully evacuated Irusumandalam village in Malkipuram mandal, while agricultural laborers in adjacent fields ran for their lives.</p><p>During the process a water blanket has covered the wellsite to aid debris removal near the wellhead and support subsequent capping operations as per the action plan. With steady progress and low risk of escalation, the district administration advised surrounding residents to resume normal activities on January 8.</p>