Pawan Kalyan says 'need cooperation between Telugu states' amid tug-of-war between Telangana, Andhra cabbies

“It is not right to stop Andhra Pradesh cabs in Hyderabad, citing that the deadline for Hyderabad as the common capital has expired in June. Telangana drivers should show humanity towards their fellow drivers, as Andhra drivers will get more employment opportunities once the capital city works begin in Amaravati,” said Pawan Kalyan.

He promised to approach the Telangana government to resolve the issue. He emphasised the need for cooperation between the two Telugu states and their people.

Drivers from Andhra Pradesh reported that even after paying the appropriate local state taxes, they were still unable to operate on Hyderabad's roads.

A few days ago, the president of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), a union of cab drivers, Shaik Salauddin, wrote to state transport department authorities about the issue.

In the letter of representation, Salauddin said that cabs registered in states such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Haryana have been obtaining temporary permits and plying on roads. He flagged that by only paying border tax, these cabs are being hired by the IT and ITeS sectors to transport their staff.

He suggested imposing penalties on such cabs and also urged ride aggressors not to board the cabs registered in other states.