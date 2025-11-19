<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> released a commemorative Rs 100 coin and a set of stamps to honour the life, teaching and the legacy of late spiritual leader Sri Sathya Sai Baba.</p><p>The prime minister participated in the centenary birth anniversary celebrations of Sai Baba in the Sri Sathyasai district of Andhra Pradesh.</p><p>Modi also paid homage to and to Sai Baba at his Mahasamadhi here. He even got a Vedic blessing by the priests. </p><p>Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and K Ram Mohan Naidu and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, among others were present. </p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>