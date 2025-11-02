Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Police bar entry at Kasibugga temple after nine deaths

Nine people, eight women and a boy, were killed and several injured at this temple in Kasibugga town on Saturday. Several people were hospitalised with limb fractures and breathlessness.
Last Updated : 02 November 2025, 06:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 November 2025, 06:23 IST
India NewsAndhra Pradeshtemplestampede

Follow us on :

Follow Us