Punjab-based industrialist donates Rs 21 cr to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam-run trust

Accompanied by his family, he handed over the donation cheque to TTD additional executive officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 August 2024, 07:58 IST

Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh: A Punjab-based industrialist donated Rs 21 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam’s (TTD) SV Pranadana Trust, which offers free medical treatment to poor people.

SV Pranadana Trust aims to provide free medical facilities to poor patients stricken with life-threatening diseases.

“Rajinder Gupta has donated Rs 21 crore towards SV Pranadana Trust of TTD,” said the temple body in a press release on Sunday night.

SV Pranadana Trust scheme is available at TTD-run hospitals and the temple body’s maternity hospital.

Published 12 August 2024, 07:58 IST
