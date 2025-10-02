Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

RSS silently serving nation with unmatched discipline, dedication: Pawan Kalyan

He said, 'The strength of the Sangh (organisation) lies not in words but in actions in every Swayamsevak (volunteer) who embodies service before self.'
Last Updated : 02 October 2025, 12:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2025, 12:14 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsAndhra PradeshRSSPawan Kalyan

Follow us on :

Follow Us