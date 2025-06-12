<p>Guntur (Andhra Pradesh): Senior journalist Krishnam Raju was arrested for making "disparaging" remarks against Amaravati and its women, the police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>Raju made the remarks in a television show recently.</p>.Mathura: Objectionable photos found in phone of youth arrested over 'provocative' online post.<p>“The accused has been arrested and will soon be produced before the court,” Guntur District Superintendent of Police S Satish told PTI.</p>.<p>According to police, Raju was taken into custody in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday night, following a complaint over his alleged remarks against the greenfield capital city and its women.</p>.<p>A senior police official told PTI that Raju was apprehended in Visakhapatnam and that legal procedures are currently underway.</p>