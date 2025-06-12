Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Senior journalist held over 'offensive' remarks on Amaravati, women

According to police, Raju was taken into custody in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday night, following a complaint over his alleged remarks against the greenfield capital city and its women.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 10:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2025, 10:24 IST
India NewsCrimeAndhra PradeshAmaravati

Follow us on :

Follow Us