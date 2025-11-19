Menu
Seven Maoists killed in police encounter in Andhra Pradesh

One person was identified as Meturi Jokha Rao alias Shankar, AP Intelligence ADG Mahesh Chandra Laddha said in a press conference.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 04:57 IST
Published 19 November 2025, 04:57 IST
India NewsMaoistsAndhra Pradesh News

