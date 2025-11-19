<p>Amaravati: Seven <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=maoists">Maoists </a>were killed in an exchange of fire at Maredumilli in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=andhra%20pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a> on Wednesday, police said.</p><p>"In continuation with Tuesday's operation, seven Maoists have died until now, according to information received from the field," AP Intelligence ADG Mahesh Chandra Laddha said in a press conference.</p>.Madvi Hidma: Dreaded tribal naxal leader who rose from the ground to command the Maoist ranks.<p>He further said three women Maoists were among the dead even as the identification process is going on.</p><p>One person was identified as Meturi Jokha Rao alias Shankar, he said.</p><p>Shankar, a native of Srikakulam, was in-charge (ACM) for Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) and specialised in technical things, arms manufacturing, communication, the official said based on preliminary information. </p>