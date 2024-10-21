Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Supply of free cooking gas cylinders in Andhra from Diwali

Three free cooking gas cylinders under 'Deepam' scheme is one of the 'Super six' flagship promises given by TDP during the elections.
SNV Sudhir
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 16:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2024, 16:57 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshDiwaliDeepavali

Follow us on :

Follow Us