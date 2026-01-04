<p>Guntur: President of Mauritius Dharam Gokhool on Sunday said Telugu is not merely a language but a living civilisation with deep spiritual legacy.</p><p>Addressing the Third World Telugu Conference here in Guntur district, Gokhool described it as a landmark event uniting Telugu diaspora from around the world.</p><p>"Telugu is more than just a language; it embodies a living civilisation and carries a profound spiritual legacy," said Gokhool, addressing the gathering.</p><p>The conference coincides with the threshold of 2026, traditionally associated with reflection and renewal, Gokhool noted, linking it to Ugadi, celebrated as a national holiday in Mauritius.</p><p>"While calendars may differ, the promise of new beginnings and our collective responsibility to preserve heritage with wisdom and foresight remain universal," he said.</p><p>Telugu has grown from a regional language into a global presence, now spoken in over 50 countries, he said and welcomed delegates from nearly 50 nations participating in the event.</p>.Pawan Kalyan lays foundation for TTD-funded facilities at Telangana's Kondagattu temple.<p>Gokhool highlighted Telugu culture's integral role in Mauritius' multicultural fabric and enduring people-to-people ties between India and Mauritius.</p><p>Referring to India--Mauritius relations, Gokhool said the partnership is anchored in shared history, values, and civilisational continuity, strengthened further by high-level visits between the two nations in 2025.</p><p>Beyond diplomacy, language, heritage, and culture serve as living bridges between societies, he said, noting that India's linguistic plurality resonates strongly with Mauritius' multicultural ethos.</p><p>Gokhool said Telugu community in Mauritius contributes significantly to nation-building, adding that it uniquely teaches Telugu at primary, secondary, and tertiary levels in its formal education system.</p><p>Gokhool arrived in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday as part of his six-day tour of India, starting from January to 3 to 8.</p>