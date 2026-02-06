<p>Hyderabad: A tiger sprinting at full speed through fields on the outskirts of Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, has plunged locals into panic. </p><p>Over the past six days, the big cat has killed five cows, one goat, and two dogs across multiple areas, leaving residents of Rajamahendravaram rural and Rajanagaram mandal gripped by fear.</p>.Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu thanks Nitin Gadkari for over Rs 570 crore Machilipatnam port connectivity project.<p>On Friday morning, villagers in Kurmapuram, Rayavaram mandal, reported hearing roars from an abandoned house. Forest department staff rushed to the scene. Though initially skeptical, they confirmed the tiger was inside. Experts tried to tranquilize it with a sedative dart, but the panicked animal bolted into nearby fields and killed a dog in Kurmapuram, devouring it on the spot. </p><p>By evening, the tiger was trapped in a cattle shed in Kurmapuram village after killing a calf. Forest and police officials are trying to capture the big cat using nets and tranquilizer guns. The operation is being carried out with caution, as the big cat may emerge at any moment. Hundreds of locals have been anxiously watching the situation.</p><p>The attacks began escalating on Wednesday night, when it killed a cow in palm oil orchards within Bhupalapatnam limits of Rajanagaram mandal. It then moved to G. Yarrampalem's palm oil orchards, slaying two more cows and partially eating a dog before abandoning the carcass. Forest officials inspected the sites on Thursday, spotting tiger paw prints in Krishna Rao Colony, G. Yarrampalem.</p>.Implement all welfare programmes meant for unorganised workers: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu tells officials.<p>A special rescue team from Pune has joined the operation. Based in Pune, the rescue organization is renowned for wildlife conservation, rehabilitation, and treatment. Five experts arrived on Thursday and launched operations that evening alongside veterinary specialists.</p><p>Collector Keerthi Chekuri and Chief Conservator of Forests B.N.N. Murthy are monitoring the efforts of these deployed teams, urging people not to panic.</p>