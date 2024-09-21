Tirumala Laddu row: Temple 'cleanse' on cards, says Chandrababu Naidu

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the Tirumala temple, is also planning a three-day Shanthi Homam as part of Samprokshanam. On Saturday, Vedic pundits and priests of the Tirumala temple discussed conducting the Shanthi Homam with the TTD executive officer, J. Syamala Rao. The schedule of the Shanthi Homam and also Samprokshnam is likely to be finalised on Sunday.

Naidu also made it clear that his government accords the highest respect to the sanctity of temples and the sentiments of devotees.

Every religion has certain traditions and commitments, and the government needs to respect all of them, Naidu said while interacting with the media at the TDP central office in Mangalagiri. He explained in detail his personal opinion on the ongoing controversy with regard to the Laddus of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala and the steps that he is going to take.

Regretting that temples across the state have witnessed various kinds of transgressions during the previous government, the Chief Minister said that when the divine head of Lord Rama was removed from the idol at Ramatheertham, no one bothered about it. At least action was not initiated against anyone, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the previous government simply played with the sentiments of the people and did not honour their feelings. Not only that government has destroyed Amaravati but also counter-attacked those who raised their voice and spread false propaganda against such persons, he said.

When the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) clearly submitted its report on the Prasadam of Lord Venkateswara without replying that these people are simply trying to refute it, he said and asked what such people should be called as.

“How is it possible to get a kg of cow ghee at Rs 320? he said and asked why reverse tenders in the Prasadam of the Lord. One should be very careful while taking any kind of decision with regard to the world-famous sacred pilgrim centre of Tirumala and of Lord Venkateswara,” Naidu said.

Not only they committed the crime but also shamelessly claimed it to be a diversional politics, Naidu said and stated that immediately after assuming charge as the Chief Minister, he ordered the Executive Officer to cleanse the Seven Hills of Tirumala. The EO has taken serious measures to improve the quality of Laddu and blacklisted various companies that were earlier supplying ghee, he mentioned.

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad demanded the arrest of the then chief minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy; former TTD chairpersons during the YSRCP regime, YV Subba Reddy and Bhumana Karunakara Reddy; and former TTD executive officer, A Dharma Reddy. PCC chief YS Sharmila has met Andhra Pradesh governor Abdul Nazeer and requested a CBI probe into the Tirupati Laddu episode.

Former minister and the leader of the opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, Botsa Satyanarayana, strongly condemned the remarks made by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu regarding the adulterated ghee in the TTD Laddu prasadam and demanded an immediate inquiry, either by the CBI or through a judicial process, to investigate the truth behind these allegations.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, the MLC expressed his disappointment, stating that a leader at the level of the Chief Minister should not make such serious allegations without verifying the facts. He stated that politicising religious sentiments for political gain is unacceptable and added that if adulteration is found, strict action should be taken against those responsible. He called on Naidu to issue a public apology for misleading the people if no evidence is found.