Tirupati laddu row: After SC remarks, Andhra Pradesh govt suspends SIT probe into Ghee adulteration until Oct 3

The Guntur range IG Sarvasresshta Tripathy, leading the SIT, has already carried out several field-level investigations, which include examining the supply and usage of ghee in TTD. The SIT team had reached Tirumala on Sunday and started understanding the ghee procurement procedure. In the last two days, the SIT members had focused on testing methods adapted by TTD to check the quality of the ghee.

On Tuesday, a team from SIT was supposed to go to Tamil Nadu to visit AR Dairy, which was facing allegations of adulteration of ghee with animal fat.

After reviewing the arrangements, Tirumala Rao said extensive security arrangements have been made for the Sri Vari Brahmotsavams, starting from October 4.

He said that during the Dhwajarohanam ceremony, the Chief Minister couple will present Pattu Vastrams silk robes on behalf of the state government. He stated that the state government is prioritizing security by utilizing CCTV cameras and mobile devices equipped with fingerprint technology.