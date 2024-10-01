Tirupati laddu row: After SC remarks, Andhra Pradesh govt suspends SIT probe into Ghee adulteration until Oct 3

The Guntur range IG Sarvasresshta Tripathy, leading the SIT, has already carried out several field-level investigations, which include examining the supply and usage of ghee in TTD. The SIT team had reached Tirumala on Sunday and started understanding the ghee procurement procedure. In the last two days, the SIT members had focused on testing methods adapted by TTD to check the quality of the ghee.
On Tuesday, a team from SIT was supposed to go to Tamil Nadu to visit AR Dairy, which was facing allegations of adulteration of ghee with animal fat.
After reviewing the arrangements, Tirumala Rao said extensive security arrangements have been made for the Sri Vari Brahmotsavams, starting from October 4.
He said that during the Dhwajarohanam ceremony, the Chief Minister couple will present Pattu Vastrams silk robes on behalf of the state government. He stated that the state government is prioritizing security by utilizing CCTV cameras and mobile devices equipped with fingerprint technology.
Pawan Kalyan climbs to Tirumala hill shrine to seek forgiveness
Jana Sena chief and state deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan, who had launched an 11-day Prayaschitha Deeksha, reached Tirumala on Tuesday. He climbed up to the temple on foot.
On Wednesday, he would end his Deeksha by offering special prayers to the Tirumala temple's presiding deity.
Following the reports of ghee adulterated with animal fat that was used to make Tirupati Laddu, Pawan Kalyan announced the Prayaschitha Deeksha to seek forgiveness from Lord Sri Venkateswara for the desecration of the Laddu prasadam. Accordingly, he had launched the Deeksha ten days ago.
As part of the Deeksha Pawan Kalyan, also cleaned the steps of the famous Sri Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada. As part of Deeksha Pawan Kalyan in the last few days, he led a life of austerity.
On Tuesday, Pawan Kalyan told reporters that the desecration of Tirumala temple in the last five years under the YSRCP regime, not just the Tirupati Laddu issue, was what prompted him to take up the Prayaschitha Deeksha, and the Laddu episode was merely a trigger.
Published 01 October 2024, 09:49 IST