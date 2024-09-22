Tirupati Laddu row: Pawan Kalyan to undertake 11-day penance to propitiate Lord Venkateswara

He questioned why Hindu officials and TTD board members remained silent when adulteration was happening in the Lord's prasadam. He asked if they were scared of the YSRCP government at that time. “TTD employees committed a major offence by remaining silent, which is why I undertook the penance. This is not to blame governments or for political gain,” he said.

Pawan Kalyan asked if former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would remain silent if similar desecration happened to a church or a masjid. He added that they would react in the same vein if such desecration happened to the holy sites of other religions.

He demanded punishment for the culprits and called for the TTD board to take responsibility. He questioned why there's hesitation when it comes to Hindu dharma, while action would be swift if it happened to other religions. The Deputy Chief Minister also called for discussions on this issue in the cabinet and assembly, suggesting that the Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, decide whether to hand it over to the CBI for investigation.

He emphasised that people would support him in this issue. Pawan Kalyan called for identifying the middleman who offered ghee at a lower price. He stated that it's time to put a full stop to YSRCP's mistakes. Pawan Kalyan also criticized the previous YSRCP government for changing pooja rituals, selling tickets through the Sri Vani Trust, and desecrating 300 temples during their rule.

He stressed the importance of not hurting religious sentiments and recalled his fight against temple desecration during the previous government's tenure. He also called for a white paper on TTD and expressed shock at the extent of adulteration. Pawan Kalyan questioned the actions of the TTD board under YV Subba Reddy and Dharma Reddy, emphasising that those who made mistakes should not be protected.