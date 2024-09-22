Tirupati Laddu row: Pawan Kalyan to undertake 11-day penance to propitiate Lord Venkateswara

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, launched an 11-day 'Prayaschith Deeksha' to seek penance for the desecration that had happened to the holy site of Tirumala with the alleged adulteration of cow ghee that is used to make Tirupati Laddu with animal fats.
He performed special rituals and poojas amidst vedic hymns at the Dasavathara Venkateswara Swamy temple in Namburu of Guntur district on Sunday morning and took up Deeksha.
Pawan Kalyan will be observing the 11-day period with austerity and utmost devotion.
He will also wear a special dress during the 11 days, and after completion of the deeksha, Kalyan will visit Tirumala temple and offer special prayers seeking forgiveness from the presiding deity, Lord Sri Venkateswara, for the desecration of Laddu prasadam.
Pawan Kalyan stated before taking up the Deeksha that the YSRCP government had made a grave mistake by sending one lakh laddus prepared with this adulterated ghee to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, which was the result of centuries of struggle.
He questioned why Hindu officials and TTD board members remained silent when adulteration was happening in the Lord's prasadam. He asked if they were scared of the YSRCP government at that time. “TTD employees committed a major offence by remaining silent, which is why I undertook the penance. This is not to blame governments or for political gain,” he said.
Pawan Kalyan asked if former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would remain silent if similar desecration happened to a church or a masjid. He added that they would react in the same vein if such desecration happened to the holy sites of other religions.
He demanded punishment for the culprits and called for the TTD board to take responsibility. He questioned why there's hesitation when it comes to Hindu dharma, while action would be swift if it happened to other religions. The Deputy Chief Minister also called for discussions on this issue in the cabinet and assembly, suggesting that the Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, decide whether to hand it over to the CBI for investigation.
He emphasised that people would support him in this issue. Pawan Kalyan called for identifying the middleman who offered ghee at a lower price. He stated that it's time to put a full stop to YSRCP's mistakes. Pawan Kalyan also criticized the previous YSRCP government for changing pooja rituals, selling tickets through the Sri Vani Trust, and desecrating 300 temples during their rule.
He stressed the importance of not hurting religious sentiments and recalled his fight against temple desecration during the previous government's tenure. He also called for a white paper on TTD and expressed shock at the extent of adulteration. Pawan Kalyan questioned the actions of the TTD board under YV Subba Reddy and Dharma Reddy, emphasising that those who made mistakes should not be protected.
EO submits report
Meanwhile, TTD executive officer J Syamala Rao had submitted a preliminary report to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on the Tirupati Laddu episode. After it came to light that cow ghee that was adulterated with animal fats was used to make the sacred Tirupati Laddu, Naidu had sought a report from TTD EO. It is learnt that Naidu would study the preliminary report and is likely to order a detailed and in-depth probe with a government enforcement agency.
Also, TTD on Sunday extended an invitation to Naidu for the Brahmotsavams being held atop Tirumala from October 4.
J Syamala Rao and Additional EO, Venkaiah Chowadary, called on Naidu at his residence in Undavalli and extended the invitation to him. They requested Naidu to attend the Brahmotsavams.
Priests and Veda pundits blessed the Chief Minister and offered him theertham and prasadams. The Chief Minister thanked the TTD officials and the pundits.