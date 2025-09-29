Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Tollywood in trouble as Trump slaps 100% tariff on foreign films

The industry fears that the tariff could hit collections as blockbuster Telugu releases often premiere across hundreds of screens in America.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 18:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 September 2025, 18:17 IST
India NewsDonald TrumpTollywoodTariff

Follow us on :

Follow Us