Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

TTD sets up India's first AI-powered pilgrim integrated command & control center

The facility consolidates live feeds from across Tirumala into a single command hub, marking the first temple ecosystem in India to unify physical and cyber monitoring within one AI-driven center.
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 12:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Special arrangement</p></div>

Credit: Special arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 September 2025, 12:50 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshAIN Chandrababu NaiduTTD

Follow us on :

Follow Us