<p>Konaseema: A student suffered severe burns after two of his classmates allegedly burnt him with an iron box in the hostel room of their private school at Morampudi in Konaseema district, said a police official on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Incidentally, all the three students are Dalits.</p>.<p>The official said a film was screened for the hostel children on August 16. Later, the two students allegedly removed a surveillance camera and kept it in the victim's school bag.</p>.<p>On noticing the camera missing, the hostel in-charge summoned the three students, and the victim said that his classmates had done the mischief.</p>.<p>The two students on August 18 allegedly burned the victim's stomach and hands with the iron box in their hostel room.</p>.<p>According to police, the hostel staff ignored the burns, but when the victim's mother visited him, she noticed the burns. When she asked him, he narrated the incident.</p>.<p>The woman took her son to a hospital in Razole, where he is currently undergoing treatment.</p>.<p>"My husband died three months ago, I cannot lose my son," she said. </p>