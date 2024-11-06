Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

US Elections 2024 | VP elect JD Vance is 'Andhra Alludu'

Vance is married to Usha Chilukuri, daughter of Indian Telugu immigrants.
SNV Sudhir
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 12:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2024, 12:50 IST
India NewsDonald TrumpUS Presidential Elections

Follow us on :

Follow Us