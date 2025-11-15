Menu
Vizag partnership summit attracted investments of Rs 13.25 lakh crore: CM Chandrababu Naidu

He said 41 business sessions were organized with 91 speakers and 16 business meetings were organized with eight countries and he participated in 24 bilateral meetings.
Last Updated : 15 November 2025, 16:02 IST
15 November 2025
