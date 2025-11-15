<p>Islamabad: Jordan’s monarch King Abdullah II on Saturday began his two-day state visit to Pakistan, his first trip in over two decades.</p>.<p>Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received the King at Nur Khan Airbase.</p>.Lahore High Court judge resigns protesting constitutional amendment in Pakistan.<p>Also present were ministers Musaddiq Malik and Wajiha Qamar as well as First Lady Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.</p>.<p>King Abdullah II is undertaking the visit on the invitation of Sharif, which is his first official visit by a Jordanian monarch in 21 years, reported Radio Pakistan.</p>