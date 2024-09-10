'Waste(d)': Locals grab, flee with liquor bottles confiscated by cops for disposal in Andhra's Guntur

Some residents of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh seem to have taken the saying 'how far can you go for something you love?' a bit too far. In a rather peculiar incident, scores of people stormed a dumping yard on Etukuru Road in Guntur in a bid to seize illicit liquor bottles - which the police had collected for disposal, as per a report by The Economic Times.
Chaos broke out as the Andhra police struggled in controlling the mob, many of whom were successful in grabbing and fleeing with the alcohol bottles. The cops had confiscated the bottles, reportedly worth around Rs 50 lakh, and planned to destroy them.
As the police started smashing the bottles, a few people quickly gathered around the site, took what they could, and ran out of sight. Some of the offenders were able to get away with the liquor in spite of the presence of the police.
Videos of the entire incident and the commotion that ensued are circulating on social media, much to the bemusement of netizens.
The incident serves as a reminder of the difficulties law enforcement officers face in regulating the disposal of illegal goods in public spaces. It is unclear at this time whether the perpetrators involved in the incident would be apprehended or not.
Published 10 September 2024, 12:35 IST