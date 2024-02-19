YSRCP waging war against feudalistic forces led by TDP's Naidu: CM Jagan

He called upon the cadre to go whole hog and work as a full-fledged army to make a clean sweep in the forthcoming elections.

He described the forthcoming elections as the battle between locals led by YSRCP and non-resident Andhras led by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and his foster son.

He called upon the cadre not to forget that our target is 175 assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha seats and added that the cadre should work hard in the next two months to thwart the evil designs of the TDP and its friendly media by posting another historic win.

The meeting was attended by lakhs of YSRCP activists from 52 assembly constituencies of four districts of Rayalaseema and the gathering is rated as the first-ever highly attended public meeting in the region’s history.

After fulfilling 99 per cent of the election promises, there is no question of falling below the target, he said, pointing out that the forthcoming elections are very important for people of the State.

On behalf of the poor, YSRCP is waging a war with feudalistic forces led by Naidu, his foster son and their friendly media, he said, adding that it is certain that the TDP will disappear after the elections as YSRCP is poised to achieve its target.

The chief minister asked them to become his star campaigners and also turn the people into star campaigners by creating awareness among the farmers, women and other sections of society on the need to continue the welfare schemes by voting YSRCP to power.

He asked the Party cadre to remind people that ‘fan’ should always be kept in the house while the ‘cycle’ (TDP poll symbol) and ‘tea glass’ (Jana Sena poll symbol) should be kept out of the house and in the sink respectively.