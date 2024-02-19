YSRCP waging war against feudalistic forces led by TDP's Naidu: CM Jagan

Hyderabad: Stating that YSRCP is waging a war on behalf of the poor, with feudalistic forces led by TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, his foster son and their friendly media, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Sunday said, that it is certain that the TDP will disappear after the elections as YSRCP is poised to achieve its target of bagging all the 175 seats in state assembly and also 25 Lok Sabha seats.
Probably for the first time, but directly, Jagan mentioned about BJP. Naidu had recently met BJP senior leader Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda to strike an electoral pact.
At the last meeting of three part 'Sidham' series of his meetings with party cadre on Sunday in Raptadu of Anantapur district, Jagan said, “If the TDP thinks YSRCP has not done any good to the people, why Chandrababu Naidu is hankering after alliances to push the ‘cycle’ ahead. Naidu is seeking the direct and indirect support of other regional and national parties for political survival. This election is very crucial for Naidu who will turn 80 years of age in the next election by which his party would have vanished. That’s why he is doing all he can to come to power. He is trying for a direct alliance with a national party, and an indirect deal with another national party. ”
He called upon the cadre to go whole hog and work as a full-fledged army to make a clean sweep in the forthcoming elections.
He described the forthcoming elections as the battle between locals led by YSRCP and non-resident Andhras led by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and his foster son.
He called upon the cadre not to forget that our target is 175 assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha seats and added that the cadre should work hard in the next two months to thwart the evil designs of the TDP and its friendly media by posting another historic win.
The meeting was attended by lakhs of YSRCP activists from 52 assembly constituencies of four districts of Rayalaseema and the gathering is rated as the first-ever highly attended public meeting in the region’s history.
After fulfilling 99 per cent of the election promises, there is no question of falling below the target, he said, pointing out that the forthcoming elections are very important for people of the State.
On behalf of the poor, YSRCP is waging a war with feudalistic forces led by Naidu, his foster son and their friendly media, he said, adding that it is certain that the TDP will disappear after the elections as YSRCP is poised to achieve its target.
The chief minister asked them to become his star campaigners and also turn the people into star campaigners by creating awareness among the farmers, women and other sections of society on the need to continue the welfare schemes by voting YSRCP to power.
He asked the Party cadre to remind people that ‘fan’ should always be kept in the house while the ‘cycle’ (TDP poll symbol) and ‘tea glass’ (Jana Sena poll symbol) should be kept out of the house and in the sink respectively.