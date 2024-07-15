Annie Raja expressed reservation over fight against Rahul but went with party decision

New Delhi: Annie Raja’s candidature against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad evoked divergent opinions during the CPI central leadership meeting with senior Left leader saying that choosing her to fight Rahul Gandhi might not have been politically prudent at a time when the party was advocating opposition unity, sources said.
The issue came up for discussion during the meeting of CPI National Executive and National Council which is reviewing Lok Sabha election results, which will conclude here on Monday. Sources said Annie Raja intervened when some leaders criticised the party decision to field her in Wayanad.
She had written to the leadership prior to the elections expressing her reservation on a senior CPI leader fighting against Rahul, which could give enough momentum to BJP to politically target the I.N.D.I.A bloc, as CPI had been at the forefront to form the Opposition coalition.
The letter was read out at the meeting, sources said.
She told the National Executive that she fought against Rahul, as the party had ecided.
Though the victory margin of Rahul came down, some leaders felt that fielding a national face did not help the party much in Wayanad . But they refused to attribute it to the CPI.
Sources said Annie Raja also accused the CPI(M) of not supporting enough as its votes did not come in, a charge denied by Kerala leaders.
The major criticism over Annie Raja’s candidature came from Punjab, who argued that this decision negated what the CPI has been advocating regarding Opposition unity. Leaders from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh also criticised the leadership for fielding her in Wayanad.
However, Kerala leaders refused to take the blame saying the central leadership could have decided against their proposal if they felt it was a wrong move.
At the same time, sources quoted Kerala leaders, the state leadership proposed her name as three district committees – Wayanad seat falls in three districts – suggested her name as their first choice.
The Kerala leaders said that they do not think their proposal was wrong, as she was the best available candidate. They also argued that the central leadership cannot put the blame on the state leadership, as there was enough time for the National Executive to intervene on Wayanad candidate.
The CPI had announced Annie Raja’s candidature on February 26, well before the Election Commission announced the schedule. Annie Raja polled 2.83 lakh votes against Rahul’s 6.47 lakh votes.
Kerala leaders were also of the view that not fighting Rahul in Wayanad, as suggested by some , would have been suicidal. This would have let the BJP garner more votes, sources said.