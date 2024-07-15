Annie Raja expressed reservation over fight against Rahul but went with party decision

New Delhi: Annie Raja’s candidature against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad evoked divergent opinions during the CPI central leadership meeting with senior Left leader saying that choosing her to fight Rahul Gandhi might not have been politically prudent at a time when the party was advocating opposition unity, sources said.

The issue came up for discussion during the meeting of CPI National Executive and National Council which is reviewing Lok Sabha election results, which will conclude here on Monday. Sources said Annie Raja intervened when some leaders criticised the party decision to field her in Wayanad.

She had written to the leadership prior to the elections expressing her reservation on a senior CPI leader fighting against Rahul, which could give enough momentum to BJP to politically target the I.N.D.I.A bloc, as CPI had been at the forefront to form the Opposition coalition.

The letter was read out at the meeting, sources said.