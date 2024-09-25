Another round of Kangana vs farmers as she wants repealed laws back, BJP jumps in for damage control

Actor-turned politician Kangana Ranaut seems to have set foot into yet another round of controversy as an undated video of hers where she is seen demanding the return of the repealed farm laws was recently shared on X.

The Congress shared on X a video of Ranaut in which she is purportedly saying in Hindi, "Farm laws that have been repealed should be brought back. I think this may get controversial. The laws in farmers' interest be brought back. Farmers should themselves demand this (to bring farm laws back) so that there is no hindrance to their prosperity.