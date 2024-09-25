Another round of Kangana vs farmers as she wants repealed laws back, BJP jumps in for damage control

Actor-turned politician Kangana Ranaut seems to have set foot into yet another round of controversy as an undated video of hers where she is seen demanding the return of the repealed farm laws was recently shared on X.
The Congress shared on X a video of Ranaut in which she is purportedly saying in Hindi, "Farm laws that have been repealed should be brought back. I think this may get controversial. The laws in farmers' interest be brought back. Farmers should themselves demand this (to bring farm laws back) so that there is no hindrance to their prosperity.
"Farmers are a pillar of strength in India's progress. Only in some states, they had objected to farm laws. I appeal with folded hands that farm laws should be brought back in the interest of farmers."
Now amid Haryana polls knocking on the door, the BJP has jumped in again to save face as party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia put out a video message distancing the saffron party from comments that he said were made by Ranaut in a personal capacity.
"On the social media platforms, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's statement on the farm bills that was withdrawn by central govt, is going viral. I want to make it clear that this statement is a personal statement of her. Kangana Ranaut is not authorised to make such a statement on behalf of BJP and it doesn't depict BJP's view on the farm bills. We disapprove of this statement."
Interestingly, Ranaut quoted the same video shared on news agency ANI and agreed to Bhatia's statement.
Last month, Ranaut was reprimanded for her controversial remarks on the farmers’ protest and has met with the party president JP Nadda twice reportedly over her remarks.
The Mandi MP had posted a clip of her interview with a Hindi daily in which she suggested that a "Bangladesh-like situation" could have erupted in India but for the country's strong leadership. She then alleged that “bodies were hanging and rapes were taking place” during the farmers' protest against the now-repealed three farm laws.
Published 24 September 2024, 20:03 IST