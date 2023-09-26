Anti-drone system to be deployed along international border, says HM Amit Shah

He urged all member state and UTs to adopt natural and organic farming, as it will be hugely beneficial for the farmers of the country. He assured all possible help from the Centre to the Himachal Pradesh government in dealing with the situation arising out of the recent floods and said the whole country is standing by the state in this hour of crisis. On the call of the home minister, the Northern Zonal Council welcomed the spectacular success of Chandrayaan-3, the worldwide appreciation of India's leadership at the G20 Summit and the women's reservation bill passed by the Parliament.

The chief ministers of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh; Lt. Governors of Delhi, Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh; and the Administrator of Chandigarh participated the meeting besides others.

The Zonal Councils provide the opportunity for personal interaction at the highest level amongst the members and serve as a useful forum for resolving issues of a difficult and complex nature in an atmosphere of amity and goodwill.

Through discussion and exchange of views, the Zonal Councils help in developing a coordinated approach among the states on important issues of socio and economic development.