Anti-graft ombudsman Lokpal wants seven BMW cars worth around Rs 5 crore, floats tender

According to the BMW website, the 3 Series long wheelbase car is the longest and most spacious in the segment and is designed for outstanding comfort in an extremely luxurious cabin.
Last Updated : 21 October 2025, 10:12 IST
Published 21 October 2025, 10:12 IST
