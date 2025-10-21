Menu
Sensex, Nifty end with modest gains in special Muhurat trading session

Muhurat trading is a one-hour symbolic trading session conducted by stock exchanges on the occasion of Diwali, marking the start of the new Samvat year and new books of accounts by traders.
Last Updated : 21 October 2025, 11:06 IST
Published 21 October 2025, 11:06 IST
