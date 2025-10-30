Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Anti-Naxal operations: CRPF Inspector dies 20 days after suffering IED injury in Jharkhand

The Inspector, belonging to the 60th battalion of the CRPF, was leading a patrol of troops in the North Saranda forests of the said district when the blast took place.
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 07:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2025, 07:09 IST
India NewsCRPFJharkhandIED

Follow us on :

Follow Us