Any religion that doesn't give equal rights as good as disease: Priyank Kharge on Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatana Dharma' remark

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has come out in support of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin, after his remarks on eradicating 'Sanatana Dharma' sparked political row.
Speaking to the media, the state IT/BT minister said, "Any religion that does not promote equality or does not ensure you have the dignity of being human is not religion, according to me".
"Any religion that does not give equal rights or does not treat you like humans is as good as disease," he added.
DMK youth wing chief and Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s call for “eradication” of Sanathana Dharma from the society, billing it as being responsible for many “social evils”, has triggered a major row with the BJP pouncing on his statement, terming it as a “call for genocide” and branding the Opposition alliance as “anti-Hindu”.
Speaking at a conference on ‘Eradicating Sanathana Dharma From the Society’ on Saturday organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers, Artists Association, Udhayanidhi said Sanathana Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion and uprooting it will only lead to upholding humanity and human equality.