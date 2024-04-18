'Anyone who is born in the Tikait family, will have to participate in the farmers' movement' says, Rakesh Tikait

Asked about his family's name becoming synonymous with the farmers' movement in India, and if he expected the future generations to walk the same path, the BKU leader said, "We have always said that for generations to come, anyone who is born in the Tikait family, will have to participate in the farmers' movement.

"This is not a recent thing which started with Tikait Sahab or in 1988. We have a history of 1200 years. And it will go on for generations," he said.